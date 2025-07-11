RRB Exam

RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Mock Test Portal Activated - Find Direct Practice Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jul 2025
13:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the mock test link for the Assistant Loco Pilot (RRB ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT).
Aspirants gearing up for the RRB ALP recruitment exam can now access the RRB ALP CBAT mock test 2025 through the RRB official portals.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the mock test link for the Assistant Loco Pilot (RRB ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) 2025. Aspirants gearing up for the RRB ALP recruitment exam can now access the RRB ALP CBAT mock test 2025 through the RRB official portals.

The mock test has been designed in alignment with the actual exam pattern, allowing candidates to familiarise themselves with the question structure and improve their aptitude and decision-making skills, both crucial for the Assistant Loco Pilot role.

As per the official schedule, the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted on July 15, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Find Admission Schedule
AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Find Admission Schedule
50,000+ Railway Government Jobs Up for Grabs! Check RRB’s Latest Hiring Update
50,000+ Railway Government Jobs Up for Grabs! Check RRB’s Latest Hiring Update

To qualify in the CBAT round, candidates must score a minimum of 42 marks in each test battery. The final merit list for RRB ALP 2025 recruitment will be prepared by giving 70% weightage to CBAT scores and 30% to CBT 2 marks.

Steps to access the RRB ALP CBAT Mock Test link

  • Visit the individual RRB websites.
  • Click on the RRB ALP CBAT Mock Test link.
  • Enter login details and start practicing.

Candidates are encouraged to attempt the mock test multiple times to assess their performance and identify areas for improvement ahead of the main examination.

Find the direct mock test link here.

Last updated on 11 Jul 2025
14:00 PM
RRB Exam Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Mock Test Recruitment exam
Similar stories
NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Issued! 43400 Candidates Qualify

Tamil Nadu government

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu Releases 1996 Vacancies! Check Eligibility Det. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU PG Admission 2025 for CSAS Spot Round 1 Issued! Check Dates Inside

AIIMS INI CET 2025

AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Find Admission Sch. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Issued! 43400 Candidates Qualify

Tamil Nadu government

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu Releases 1996 Vacancies! Check Eligibility Det. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU PG Admission 2025 for CSAS Spot Round 1 Issued! Check Dates Inside

AIIMS INI CET 2025

AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Find Admission Sch. . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues Admit Card For Circle Based Officer Exam 2025: Direct Link. . .

JoSAA

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Key Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality