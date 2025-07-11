RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Mock Test Portal Activated - Find Direct Practice Link Here

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the mock test link for the Assistant Loco Pilot (RRB ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). Aspirants gearing up for the RRB ALP recruitment exam can now access the RRB ALP CBAT mock test 2025 through the RRB official portals.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially activated the mock test link for the Assistant Loco Pilot (RRB ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) 2025. Aspirants gearing up for the RRB ALP recruitment exam can now access the RRB ALP CBAT mock test 2025 through the RRB official portals.

The mock test has been designed in alignment with the actual exam pattern, allowing candidates to familiarise themselves with the question structure and improve their aptitude and decision-making skills, both crucial for the Assistant Loco Pilot role.

As per the official schedule, the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted on July 15, 2025.

To qualify in the CBAT round, candidates must score a minimum of 42 marks in each test battery. The final merit list for RRB ALP 2025 recruitment will be prepared by giving 70% weightage to CBAT scores and 30% to CBT 2 marks.

Steps to access the RRB ALP CBAT Mock Test link

Visit the individual RRB websites.

Click on the RRB ALP CBAT Mock Test link.

Enter login details and start practicing.

Candidates are encouraged to attempt the mock test multiple times to assess their performance and identify areas for improvement ahead of the main examination.

Find the direct mock test link here.