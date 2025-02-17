CBSE Cautions Against Misinformation on Exam Paper Leak; Details

Summary As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Classes 10 and 12 continue until April 4, 2025, the Board has urged students and parents to stay vigilant against false claims circulating on social media about question paper leaks. The Board clarified that such rumours are designed to create unnecessary panic.

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Classes 10 and 12 continue until April 4, 2025, the Board has urged students and parents to stay vigilant against false claims circulating on social media about question paper leaks.

CBSE has identified misleading information being spread across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), alleging leaks of this year’s exam papers. Dismissing these claims as completely baseless, the Board clarified that such rumours are designed to create unnecessary panic.

"CBSE is actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information," the Board stated. In collaboration with law enforcement agencies, strict measures are being taken to identify and prosecute individuals involved in such activities. Students caught engaging in such misconduct will face consequences under CBSE's Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Board has urged parents to guide their children in distinguishing between credible and false information. CBSE emphasised that all official updates should be obtained only from its website (cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels.

To safeguard the integrity of the examination process, CBSE has assured that legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of spreading misinformation.