AKTU Admit Card 2025 for UG, PG Odd Semester Exams Out; How to Download

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, has officially released the AKTU admit card for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) odd semester exams for the academic year 2025.
Candidates can access and download their admit cards through the university’s official portal at aktu.ac.in.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, has officially released the revised AKTU admit card for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) odd semester exams for the academic year 2025. Eligible students can access and download their admit cards through the university’s official portal at aktu.ac.in.

Steps to download AKTU Revised Admit Card 2025

  1. Visit the official website aktu.ac.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘ERP’ tab and select ‘AKTU-ERP’ from the dropdown menu. A new login page will appear.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials (user ID and password) to access your account.
  4. Download the AKTU admit card 2025 and verify all details.
  5. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
Candidates are advised to carefully check the details on their admit card and ensure that all information is accurate before the exam.

The admit card is available for a variety of programmes, including Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Integrated Master of Business Administration (MBA Integrated), and Integrated Master of Computer Applications (MCA Integrated).

Initially, the exams were scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 11, 2025. But the university has revised the dates on account of Mahakumbh and Mahashivratri. Now the revised dates for the written examination will be conducted between February 28 and March 22.

The practical or project examinations of the second phase of the off-semester will be conducted between February 20 and February 27.

