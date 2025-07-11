CAT 2025 Notification For MBA Admission Soon- Check Key Updates Inside

Summary Interested candidates who wish to appear for CAT 2025 can register on the official website as soon as the notification is released This year, the CAT 2025 exam is expected to be conducted on November 30

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) is a national-level entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and over 1,000 MBA colleges in the country. Interested candidates who wish to appear for CAT 2025 can register on the official website as soon as the notification is released.

Candidates planning to appear for the CAT 2025, can expect the notification by the last week of July. The registration for the same will be opened in the first week of August.

IIMs are responsible for conducting the CAT 2025 exam as a computer-based test (CBT). Every year, the CAT exam is held on the last Sunday of November. This year, the CAT 2025 exam is expected to be conducted on November 30. Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will receive an interview letter from IIMs for further selection process.

CAT 2025: Eligibility

Candidates should have completed bachelor’s degree with at least 50% of equivalent CGPA marks

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories should have obtained at least 45% marks in the qualifying examination

Fifteen percent of the seats are reserved for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC-NCL, and up to 10% of the seats are reserved for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates

