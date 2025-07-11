NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Issued! 43400 Candidates Qualify

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jul 2025
14:01 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can check the rank list qualified candidates list on the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in
43400 candidates have qualified who claimed Telangana in their NEET UG 2025 application

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, KNRUHS, published the Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 rank list. Candidates can check the rank list qualified candidates list on the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates who have made it to the list will be eligible to apply for the counselling round. After receiving the applications online and verifying all the certificates, as per eligibility, the provisional merit list will be displayed. 43400 candidates have qualified who claimed Telangana in their NEET UG 2025 application.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling Rank List 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of KNRUHS at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 rank list link available on the home page

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the details

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

If the authority receives grievances, if any, then the final merit list will be displayed on the University website as per Admission Regulations.

Last updated on 11 Jul 2025
14:02 PM
NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling Telangana NEET UG
