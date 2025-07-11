UP Polytechnic

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow- Choice Filling Ends Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jul 2025
15:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Round 2 online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, and deposit security + counseling fee through their login can be done from July 13 to July 15

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh is set to issue the JEECUP seat allotment result 2025 for Round 2 tomorrow, July 12, 2025. Candidates who have to fill the choices can find the direct link through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the 2nd round choice filling for qualified candidates of UP state will end today, July 11, 2025. Round 2 online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, and deposit security + counseling fee through their login can be done from July 13 to July 15, 2025. The document verification at the district help centres can be done from July 14 to July 16, 2025. The round 2 seat can be withdrawn on July 17, 2025.

JEECUP Round 3 choice filling will be held from July 18 to July 20. Round 3 seat allotment is scheduled to be out on July 21. Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and deposit Security + Counseling fee will enable from July 22 to July 24. Document Verification at the district Help Centers from July 22 to July 25 up to 6:00 PM. Admitted Seat Withdrawal on July 26, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Steps to fill choices

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

2. Click on the JEECUP round 2 choice filling link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and fill the choices

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

6. Take a printout of the same for future reference

Last updated on 11 Jul 2025
15:10 PM
UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2025 seat allotment
Similar stories
NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Issued! 43400 Candidates Qualify

RRB Exam

RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Mock Test Portal Activated - Find Direct Practice Link Here

Tamil Nadu government

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu Releases 1996 Vacancies! Check Eligibility Det. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU PG Admission 2025 for CSAS Spot Round 1 Issued! Check Dates Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rank List Issued! 43400 Candidates Qualify

RRB Exam

RRB ALP CBAT 2025 Mock Test Portal Activated - Find Direct Practice Link Here

Tamil Nadu government

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu Releases 1996 Vacancies! Check Eligibility Det. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU PG Admission 2025 for CSAS Spot Round 1 Issued! Check Dates Inside

AIIMS INI CET 2025

AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Find Admission Sch. . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues Admit Card For Circle Based Officer Exam 2025: Direct Link. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality