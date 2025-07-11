Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Begins KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry, Counselling Schedule Issued

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Jul 2025
15:53 PM

File Image

Summary
The KCET 2025 document verification slip was issued by the authorities at the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Candidates who have qualified for the KCET 2025 are eligible for Round 1 Option Entry

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) started the KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry. The KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry. The KCET 2025 document verification slip was issued by the authorities at the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can scan the QR code given in the verification slip using the link given on the KEA portal to enter their choices.

Candidates who have qualified for the KCET 2025 are eligible for Round 1 Option Entry. Also, the authority has released the KCET seat matrix for both engineering and agriculture.

KCET 2025 Option Entry: Steps to apply

  1. Open the official website and click on the "KCET option entry" link
  2. Enter the credentials or scan the QR code given on the verification slip
  3. Fill up the choices for the courses and colleges from the dropdown menu
  4. Review and save the details for further need

The KEA has announced the KCET 2025 counselling dates.

KCET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

KCET 2025 Option Entry for eligible candidates (as per preference): Till July 15, 2025 (11:59 pm)

Display of mock seat allotment list result: July 19, 2025 after 11 am

Provision to change options (add, delete, modify or re-order or alter options): July 19 (2 pm) to July 22 (11:59 pm)

Publication of the first round real results: July 25 (after 11 am)

Last updated on 11 Jul 2025
15:54 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET 2025
