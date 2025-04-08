UGC Notifies New Rules for Foreign Degree Equivalence in India - Application & Key Details

Summary In a significant move to bring transparency and uniformity to the recognition of foreign academic qualifications, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced the UGC (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications Obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2025. This new framework aims to streamline the process of assessing and granting equivalence to degrees obtained from foreign schools and higher education institutions.

In a significant move to bring transparency and uniformity to the recognition of foreign academic qualifications, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced the UGC (Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications Obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2025. This new framework aims to streamline the process of assessing and granting equivalence to degrees obtained from foreign schools and higher education institutions.

The newly notified regulation replaces earlier ad hoc practices with a more robust, technology-enabled process. Under the new mechanism, foreign qualifications will be assessed based on several well-defined parameters, such as the credibility of the awarding institution, the duration and level of the qualification, and its comparability to similar Indian programmes. A key highlight of this regulation is the establishment of a Standing Committee on Equivalence, which will be responsible for periodically evaluating institutions and courses using established benchmarks, including global and national rankings.

To ensure a user-friendly process, the UGC has launched an online portal where applicants can submit equivalence requests, pay the prescribed fee, and track their application status. Each application will be evaluated by the Standing Committee within ten working days, and the final decision by the Commission will be communicated within fifteen working days. If additional documentation is required, the timeline will be adjusted accordingly. Applicants whose requests are denied will have the option to seek a review within thirty working days through a separate Review Committee.

The equivalence evaluation will consider a range of academic factors, including curriculum structure—such as core, elective, and lab courses—contact and self-study hours, experiential learning components, credit requirements (with a permissible 10% variation), and evaluation methods like thesis or project work. These measures ensure that the learning outcomes of foreign programmes align with Indian standards.

However, the UGC has made it clear that these regulations will not apply to professional degrees in fields such as Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Law, and Architecture. These disciplines fall under the jurisdiction of respective statutory councils in India and will continue to be governed by their specific recognition norms.

Additionally, only qualifications from foreign institutions legally recognised in their home countries will be considered for equivalence. The applicant must have met entry-level criteria comparable to Indian admissions and pursued the full course from a recognised institution. Degrees earned through unrecognised, unaccredited institutions or through franchise arrangements that violate Indian norms will not be eligible.

This well-structured regulation is expected to significantly ease the path for Indian students returning from abroad or foreign nationals seeking educational or professional recognition in India by offering a fair and standardised process of equivalence.