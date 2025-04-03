UGC

UGC Directs Indian Knowledge Systems Integration in UG, PG Education: Guidelines & Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) curricula.
This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises a holistic, multidisciplinary approach to education.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines to integrate Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) curricula. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises a holistic, multidisciplinary approach to education. The directive aims to blend India’s rich intellectual heritage with contemporary academic frameworks, ensuring that students gain a deeper understanding of traditional knowledge across various disciplines.

Mandatory IKS Credit Courses in UG and PG Programmes

According to UGC’s guidelines released in March 2023, universities and colleges must include IKS credit courses in their UG and PG curricula. Students must complete IKS courses amounting to at least 5% of their total academic credits. Notably, at least 50% of these credits must be within their major discipline, contributing to their core academic requirements.

IKS courses can be offered in various disciplines, including:

  • Sciences: Ancient Indian mathematics, astronomy, Ayurveda, Siddha medicine, environmental sustainability.
  • Humanities & Social Sciences: Indian philosophy, ethics, literature, languages, law, governance, and cultural studies.
  • Engineering & Technology: Contributions of ancient India to metallurgy, architecture, and traditional engineering practices.
  • Performing & Fine Arts: Indian music, dance, theatre, and craft traditions.

Establishment of IKS Research and Teacher Training Centres

To facilitate the integration of IKS in higher education, the Ministry of Education’s IKS Division has partnered with the UGC to establish IKS Research and Teacher Training Centres. These centres focus on curriculum development, research, and faculty training, with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) disciplines. Institutions are encouraged to collaborate with these centres to streamline the integration of IKS into higher education.

Guidelines for Effective IKS Implementation in HEIs

UGC has outlined specific measures to ensure the effective adoption of IKS in university curricula:

  • Mandatory IKS Courses: UG students should take foundational courses, while PG students can specialize in advanced IKS studies.
  • Faculty Training: HEIs should conduct introductory sessions on IKS terminology, concepts, and research methodologies.
  • Access to Authentic Resources: Institutions must provide primary texts, research papers, and digital resources on IKS.
  • Hands-on Learning: Students should participate in field visits, immersive workshops, and experiential learning sessions covering Yoga, Ayurveda, and indigenous craft traditions.
  • Research and Internships: Universities should encourage students to undertake research projects, dissertations, or internships focusing on IKS applications.
  • Multilingual Course Offerings: IKS courses can be delivered in English, Sanskrit, or any recognized Indian language to improve accessibility and comprehension.

The integration of IKS into mainstream education is expected to foster interdisciplinary learning, innovation, and research. By incorporating traditional knowledge into modern education, the initiative seeks to equip students with a deeper understanding of India’s intellectual traditions while preparing them for contemporary academic and professional challenges.

HEIs are expected to take proactive steps in implementing these guidelines, ensuring that Indian Knowledge Systems become an integral part of higher education. For more details, institutions and students can refer to the official UGC guidelines.

