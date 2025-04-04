UGC Extends Application Deadline for ODL and Online Courses 2025 - Check Revised Dates

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced an extension in the application deadline for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) offering courses in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode for the academic session 2025-26. The extension applies to universities offering ODL and online courses for the session starting in July/August 2025.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced an extension in the application deadline for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) offering courses in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode for the academic session 2025-26. Initially, the last date was set for April 3 which later got postponed to April 15, 2025. The extension applies to universities offering ODL and online courses for the session starting in July/August 2025.

As per the latest notification, UGC has extended the last date, allowing eligible HEIs to apply for recognition of their ODL and online programs as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of the UGC (ODL and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its subsequent amendments.

Institutions interested in offering ODL and online programmes should apply before the deadline and ensure compliance with UGC regulations to secure recognition.

Submission of Hard Copy Documents

In addition to the online application submission, HEIs must also submit a hard copy of their original affidavit and annexures by April 30, 2025, to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi – 110001. Institutions failing to meet these deadlines may risk losing recognition for their ODL and online courses for the upcoming academic year.

The UGC has clarified that Category I HEIs and institutions eligible for online programmes can apply throughout the year, but submission does not guarantee approval. Applications will undergo thorough scrutiny as per UGC standards.

HEIs should stay updated with the latest UGC notifications and ensure that all necessary documents and applications are submitted within the revised timeline.