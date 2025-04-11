UGC

UGC Invites Padma Awards 2026 Nominations from HEIs - Submission Steps & Key Details

Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially invited all higher education institutions (HEIs) across India to submit nominations for the prestigious Padma Awards 2026, including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards, among the highest civilian honours in the country, are conferred by the Government of India every year on Republic Day to recognise distinguished contributions across various domains.

In a circular addressed to universities and colleges, the UGC highlighted that nominations must be submitted exclusively through the Rashtriya Puraskar portal at awards.gov.in between March 15 and July 31, 2025. Each nomination should include a comprehensive citation of up to 800 words, detailing the nominee’s exceptional work, achievements, or service that merits national recognition.

The scope of the Padma Awards spans across a wide array of fields, such as art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, and trade and industry. The awards are open to all Indian citizens, regardless of profession, gender, or social background.

Importantly, the UGC has urged institutions to actively identify and nominate unsung heroes—individuals whose impactful contributions often go unrecognised due to lack of publicity. The commission specifically encourages the inclusion of women, persons from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), persons with disabilities, and individuals from economically and socially weaker sections of society.

The circular further clarifies that nominations of serving government employees are generally discouraged, with exceptions made for doctors and scientists. Additionally, posthumous nominations are rarely accepted and will only be considered in extraordinary circumstances if the person has passed away within the last year.

To ensure transparency and fairness, the UGC has recommended that institutions form internal committees to evaluate potential nominees and forward the most deserving names for consideration.

Institutions can visit awards.gov.in for online submission and padmaawards.gov.in for detailed rules and guidelines regarding the nomination process.

Find the detailed notice here.

UGC Padma awards University Grants Commission (UGC) higher education institutes nominations
