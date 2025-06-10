UPSC CSE 2025

When Will UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 be Out? Expected Date, Number of Attempts - Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
09:11 AM

File Image

Summary
This year’s preliminary examination was conducted on May 25, 2025, in two shifts across multiple centres nationwide.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is gearing up to announce the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025 results shortly. This year’s preliminary examination was conducted on May 25, 2025, in two shifts across multiple centres nationwide, following its established pattern. Based on recent trends, the results are anticipated to be released within 15 days of the exam date.

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results in a PDF format listing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who have qualified for the next stage — the UPSC CSE Mains 2025. The result PDF will be made available on the official website at upsc.gov.in. To access it, candidates should head to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on the ‘Civil Services Prelims Result 2025’ link.

The UPSC CSE Mains exam is scheduled for August 22, 2025. This year, the commission has announced a total of 979 vacancies for various civil service posts, including prestigious positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS.

Meanwhile, UPSC also maintains strict guidelines regarding attempt limits based on candidates' categories. General and EWS candidates are allowed six attempts, while OBC candidates have nine attempts. SC/ST candidates enjoy unlimited attempts up to the maximum age limit. For PwBD candidates, the attempt limits vary, with general and OBC PwBD candidates allowed nine attempts, while SC/ST PwBD candidates have unlimited attempts within the prescribed age limit.

It’s important to note that an attempt is counted only if a candidate appears in at least one paper of the prelims. Mere registration without appearing in the exam does not qualify as an attempt.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official UPSC portal for timely notifications regarding results and further processes.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2025
10:07 AM
UPSC CSE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Civil Services Examination Result UPSC Prelims
