NEET PG 2025 Exam Schedule Out - Check City Slip, Admit Card, and Result Release Dates

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced a revised schedule for the NEET PG 2025 examination. According to the latest notification, the postgraduate medical entrance exam will now be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12.30 PM on August 3, 2025, following the Supreme Court’s approval.

To efficiently manage logistics for the single-session exam, the NBEMS has expanded the number of examination centres and cities. In light of these adjustments, candidates will be provided with an opportunity to reselect their preferred exam city through the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in. The city selection window will remain open from 3 PM on June 13 to June 17, 2025.

The allotment of exam cities will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, with candidates able to view the list of available cities in their application portal during the selection process. While NBEMS has assured candidates that it will make every effort to assign exam centres within their respective state of correspondence, it has also clarified that this cannot be guaranteed due to operational constraints.

In instances where a preferred centre is unavailable within a candidate’s state or Union Territory, NBEMS may allocate a centre in a nearby or alternate city elsewhere in the country. Additionally, the board retains the authority to add or remove cities from the list depending on administrative feasibility and logistical requirements.

The application edit window will remain functional from June 20 to June 22, with the city intimation slip being released on July 21. Admit cards for registered candidates will be published on July 31, with the result announcement scheduled for September 3, 2025.