Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at ptetvmoukota2025.in

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has officially issued the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 admit cards today, June 9. Candidates registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — ptetvmoukota2025.in.

The Rajasthan PTET 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15 and will be conducted in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, covering examination centres across all 41 districts of Rajasthan. The entrance test is held for admissions to the two-year BEd programmes and four-year integrated BA BEd/BSc BEd courses offered by various state-approved institutions.

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Admit Card Download Guide

Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Click on the link for either 2-Year BEd or 4-Year BA BEd/BSc BEd.

Select the ‘PTET Admit Card 2025’ link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit to view and download your hall ticket.

Take a printout for future reference and exam day.

The Rajasthan PTET is a crucial state-level entrance exam for aspiring teachers aiming to secure seats in BEd and integrated teaching courses at government-recognised colleges across the state.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card and follow all exam-day guidelines as specified by the authorities.