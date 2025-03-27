UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 Interview Schedule Out - Candidates’ List & Admit Card Details

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the interview schedule for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024. The interview will be conducted in two sessions — the forenoon session and afternoon session.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the interview schedule for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024. According to the notification, the personality test (interview) will take place from April 21, 2025, to May 2, 2025, with a total of 370 candidates set to participate.

The interview will be conducted in two sessions — the forenoon session starting at 9 AM and the afternoon session beginning at 1 PM. Shortlisted candidates must also note that the allotted date and time to them cannot be altered. The notice specifically states, “No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.”

Steps to Check UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 Interview Schedule

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their interview schedule:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section.

Click on the link for the UPSC IFS Interview Schedule 2024.

A PDF file containing the interview dates and roll numbers will open.

Search for your roll number using the search function (Ctrl + F).

Download and print the schedule for reference.

Admit Card and Travel Reimbursement

The UPSC will soon release the admit cards/e-summon letters for the candidates appearing for the interview. Additionally, candidates will be eligible for travel expense reimbursement limited to the Second/Sleeper class train fare on Mail or Express trains. For this, candidates must submit a hard copy or printout of their train tickets for both journeys, along with a duly filled TA claim form.

Find the detailed schedule here.