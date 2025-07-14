University of Delhi Ends Registration For UG CSAS Phase 2 Today- Know Important Dates Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Phase 2 admission round can find the direct link on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in According to the schedule, the first allocation list will be released on July 19, 2025

The University of Delhi will conclude the registration process for DU UG Admission 2025 CSAS Phase 2 today, July 14, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Phase 2 admission round can find the direct link on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the preference can be auto locked on the same date. The simulated ranks will be declared on July 15, 2025. The preference change window will open on July 15 and will close on July 16, 2025. The first allocation list will be released on July 19, 2025.

DU UG Admission 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in 2. Click on DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 registration link available on the home page 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details Once registration is done, fill the application form Make the payment of application fee (if any) Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The admissions to all Undergraduate Programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2025, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.