CSIR NET December 2024 Certificates Released - Check Download Guidelines by NTA

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jul 2025
16:25 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the certificates for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session. Candidates who qualified in the exam can now access and download their CSIR UGC NET certificates through the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in. The certificates are available exclusively in online mode, and no hard copies will be sent to candidates individually.

The exam was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode for 2,38,451 candidates on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025.

TNEA Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins for Ranks 1 to 39145, Direct Link
TNEA Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins for Ranks 1 to 39145, Direct Link

To obtain their certificates, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number and date of birth. Once successfully logged in, the CSIR NET December 2024 certificate can be viewed and downloaded for future academic and professional use.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in five subjects. The exam is considered a significant gateway for students and researchers aspiring for academic and research careers in India.

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Registration Ends Today - Exam Date Announced
AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Registration Ends Today - Exam Date Announced

Candidates can easily download their certificates by visiting the official website and clicking on the link titled 'Joint CSIR-UGC NET December-2024: Click Here to Download Certificate'. On the login page, they must enter their login credentials to access the document. After verifying the details, they can download and save the certificate for future reference.

In the event of any technical difficulty or issue in accessing the certificate, candidates have the option to reach out directly to the NTA by sending an email to csirnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Find the direct certificate download link here.

CSIR UGC NET Joint CSIR-UGC NET CSIR UGC NET June 2024 certificate NTA
