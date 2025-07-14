BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Details

Summary Candidates who wish to appear for the Assistant Engineer recruitment exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in According to the schedule, the Assistant Engineer, Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical written competitive examination will be conducted on July 17, 18 and 19, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to release the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 today, July 14, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the Assistant Engineer recruitment exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Assistant Engineer, Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical written competitive examination will take place on July 17, 18 and 19, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1 pm to 2 pm. Paper I, III, V will be held in the first shift and Paper 2, 4 and 6 will be held in the second shift.

It must be noted that the exam centre code will be available to the candidates from July 16, 2025 onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed

5. Check the admit card and download it

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference