TNEA Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Choice Filling Begins for Ranks 1 to 39145, Direct Link

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has commenced the TNEA counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling process for eligible candidates today, July 14. Candidates can log in and fill out their preferred college and course options on the official portal (tneaonline.org) until July 16, 2025.

This round is open to candidates who have secured aggregate marks between 200 and 179, corresponding to a rank range of 1 to 39145 in the TNEA rank list 2025. For special categories like ex-servicemen and sports quota, the choice filling window was launched earlier on July 7.

As per the official notification, the tentative allotment result for round 1 will be released on July 17, 2025. The counselling process will include three rounds, continuing until August 19, 2025.

Step-by-Step Choice Filling Process

Visit the official website at tneaonline.org.

Click on the Login tab and enter your registered email ID and password.

Verify your application form and proceed.

Make the fee payment as per your category.

Browse the list of available institutes and add them in your order of preference.

Click on ‘Send OTP’ to your registered mobile number or email.

Enter the OTP and click on ‘Lock My Choice’ to confirm your preferences.

The TNEA 2025 counselling process is entirely online and centralised, offering engineering aspirants a transparent and merit-based admission procedure for government, government-aided, and private colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Candidates need to complete their choice filling well before the deadline and lock their preferences carefully, as seat allotment will be based on TNEA ranks, category, and choices submitted.

Find the direct choice filling link here.