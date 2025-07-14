TSCHE

TSCHE Issues TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Mock Allotment Result- Direct Link Here

Posted on 14 Jul 2025
14:36 PM

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) issued the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment on July 13, 2025. Candidates who want to check the mock allotment can find it on the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

As per the schedule, modifications of options, if required, otherwise options exercised for mock allotment shall be considered for the first phase of allotment from July 14 to July 15, 2025. The first phase seat allotment can be frozen on July 15, 2025. The provisional allotment of seats for the first phase will be displayed on July 18, 2025. Candidates can make payment of tuition fee and self report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

The official notice reads, "All Candidates can view Mock Allotment and can exercise Options on or before 15th July 2025 for First Phase Allotment."

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Mock Result: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in

2. Click on TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details

4. Click on show allotment and the list will appear

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

TS EAMCET Mock Allotment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 14 Jul 2025
14:38 PM
TSCHE TS EAMCET TS EAMCET 2025
