IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Begins at JOAPS Portal - Steps and Schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has officially opened the admission window for candidates who qualified in the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Applicants can now register online through the JOAPS portal at joaps.iitd.ac.in. As per the admission schedule, the registration portal will remain active until April 9, 2025.

IIT JAM 2025 Admission Process and Counselling Rounds

The IIT JAM counselling will be conducted in four rounds to allocate seats across various programmes. In case any seats remain vacant, an additional round will be arranged. The first admission list is scheduled for release on May 26, followed by the second, third, and fourth list on June 8, June 16, and June 30, respectively.

The JAM 2025 results were declared on March 18, followed by the release of the final answer key on March 19. Candidates were able to download their scorecards from March 24.

Application Process

Only candidates who have been shortlisted in the JAM 2025 merit list will be eligible to participate in the application process. These candidates will be able to fill out their application forms through the JOAPS portal and will also have to pay ₹750 as their processing fee. However, it must be noted that some fields in the form will already be pre-filled using the information provided during the JAM 2025 exam registration process.

Applicants must also complete the choice filling for their desired programmes according to their preference during this phase, as options selected cannot be altered once the application window closes. The deadline for choice locking is scheduled for May 11, 2025.

After the publication of the first admission list candidates can log in to the JOAPS portal using their credentials to check the list. The merit list will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, chosen programme, and rank. To confirm their admission, selected candidates must pay the required admission fee within the stipulated time.