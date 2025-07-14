Kerala Plus Two SAY 2025 Exam Results Soon at keralaresults.nic.in- Details

Summary The Kerala SAY or improvement examination commenced on June 23 and ended on June 26, 2025 As per the passing criteria, students must obtain a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and aggregate to be declared pass in the re-exams

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, will announce the Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 Save A Year (SAY) exam results on its official websites. Once declared, candidates who have appeared for the Kerala +2 SAY exam can check their results at dhsekerala.gov.in and on the Kerala results website, keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala SAY or improvement examination commenced on June 23 and ended on June 26, 2025. The papers were held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm. As per the passing criteria, students must obtain a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and aggregate to be declared pass in the re-exams.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in

2. Open the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. Enter your login details

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed

5. Check and download the result

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.