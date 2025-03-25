UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students' Employability - Duration, Mode & All Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced the
This innovative initiative will integrate apprenticeships into undergraduate courses across higher educational institutions (HEIs), enhancing students’ employability and preparing them for real-world job roles.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced the "UGC Guidelines on Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP), 2025," aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. This innovative initiative will integrate apprenticeships into undergraduate courses across higher educational institutions (HEIs), enhancing students’ employability and preparing them for real-world job roles. HEIs have been directed to implement the programme from the July 2025 academic session after obtaining the necessary statutory approvals.

The Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises holistic and practical learning. By combining academic knowledge with hands-on industry experience, the AEDP is expected to create a more job-ready workforce. The programme not only equips students with industry-relevant skills but also fosters greater collaboration between the educational and industrial sectors, reducing the education-to-employment gap.

Programme Features and Credit Structure

Under the AEDP, undergraduate students will undertake apprenticeships as a mandatory component of their degree curriculum. The UGC has introduced a structured credit framework where a three-month apprenticeship will provide students with 10 academic credits. This flexibility will ensure that students gain practical exposure without compromising on their academic responsibilities.

Duration

  • UG (3 years) - 1 semester (minimum) and 3 semesters (maximum)
  • UG (4 years) - 2 semesters (minimum) and 4 semesters (maximum)
Multiple Implementation Modes

The programme offers two primary implementation pathways:

  • Direct Industry Partnerships: HEIs can collaborate with companies to facilitate apprenticeships. In such cases, stipends will be provided following the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961, and the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992.
  • National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS): Institutions can also execute AEDP through the NATS portal, where stipends will be government-funded in collaboration with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) or the Board of Practical Training (BOPT).

By introducing AEDP, the UGC aims to address the growing concern of youth unemployment and cultivate a workforce aligned with industry demands. As the July 2025 academic session approaches, higher education institutions are encouraged to expedite the approval processes for rolling out the programme.

