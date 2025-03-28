UPSC 2025

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2025
10:00 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2025 schedule.
This year, 457 vacancies have been announced across various defence academies under the UPSC CDS 2025 recruitment drive.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2025 schedule. The exam is set to take place on April 13, 2025, in three shifts. Aspirants aiming for entry into prestigious defence academies like the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will appear for the exam in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format.

CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All Details
CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All Details

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025: Shift Timings

The exam will be conducted in three sessions as per the following schedule:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • English: 9 AM to 11 AM
  • General Knowledge: 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM
  • Elementary Mathematics: 4 PM to 6 PM

Candidates applying for OTA will only have to appear for the English and General Knowledge papers, while those opting for IMA, INA, or AFA will need to take all three papers.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 Interview Schedule Out - Candidates’ List &amp; Admit Card Details
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2024 Interview Schedule Out - Candidates’ List &amp; Admit Card Details

Admit Card Release and Selection Process

The UPSC CDS 1 e-admit card 2025 will be made available on the last working day of the week preceding the examination. Candidates will be able to download it from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in using their registration details.

The selection process for UPSC CDS 1 2025 involves two stages:

  • Written Examination: Candidates must qualify for the subject-specific papers based on their academic preferences.
  • SSB Interview: Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Service Selection Board (SSB) for an interview assessing their leadership potential, personality, and aptitude for defence services.

This year, 457 vacancies have been announced across various defence academies under the UPSC CDS 2025 recruitment drive. Successfully selected candidates will receive training to join the Indian defence forces in different capacities.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2025
10:01 AM
UPSC 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination
Similar stories
GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 - Registration, Key Dates, Eligibility, and Exam Details Out!

SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Update on sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All De. . .

Representative Image
SBI

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 - Registration, Key Dates, Eligibility, and Exam Details Out!

SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Update on sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

ICAI CA 2025

CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All De. . .

Representational image
Exams

No more PG exams at home centres: CU

Representative Image
Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Application underway on onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in - How to. . .

Representative Image
SBI

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality