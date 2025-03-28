UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in - Key Dates and Admit Card Update

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2025 schedule. This year, 457 vacancies have been announced across various defence academies under the UPSC CDS 2025 recruitment drive.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Examination 2025 schedule. The exam is set to take place on April 13, 2025, in three shifts. Aspirants aiming for entry into prestigious defence academies like the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) will appear for the exam in offline mode using the traditional pen-and-paper format.

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025: Shift Timings

The exam will be conducted in three sessions as per the following schedule:

English: 9 AM to 11 AM

General Knowledge: 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM

Elementary Mathematics: 4 PM to 6 PM

Candidates applying for OTA will only have to appear for the English and General Knowledge papers, while those opting for IMA, INA, or AFA will need to take all three papers.

Admit Card Release and Selection Process

The UPSC CDS 1 e-admit card 2025 will be made available on the last working day of the week preceding the examination. Candidates will be able to download it from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in using their registration details.

The selection process for UPSC CDS 1 2025 involves two stages:

Written Examination: Candidates must qualify for the subject-specific papers based on their academic preferences.

SSB Interview: Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Service Selection Board (SSB) for an interview assessing their leadership potential, personality, and aptitude for defence services.

This year, 457 vacancies have been announced across various defence academies under the UPSC CDS 2025 recruitment drive. Successfully selected candidates will receive training to join the Indian defence forces in different capacities.