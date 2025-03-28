ICAI CA 2025

CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2025
09:24 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a landmark decision, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Final examinations will now be held three times a year.
This decision follows the earlier introduction of a thrice-a-year exam cycle for Intermediate and Foundation courses.

In a landmark decision, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Final examinations will now be held three times a year instead of the existing biannual schedule. Starting in 2025, the exams will be conducted in January, May, and September, aligning with global best practices.

This decision follows the earlier introduction of a thrice-a-year exam cycle for Intermediate and Foundation courses. According to ICAI, the move is designed to offer greater flexibility and increased opportunities for students, thereby enhancing their career prospects.

NEET MDS 2025: Internship Cut-off Date Extended for BDS Students, Registration to Reopen!
NEET MDS 2025: Internship Cut-off Date Extended for BDS Students, Registration to Reopen!

Furthermore, the Assessment Test for the Post Qualification Course in Information Systems Audit (ISA) will also shift to a three-times-a-year schedule. It will now be conducted in February, June, and October, instead of the previous biannual format.

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction of an additional exam cycle is expected to reduce waiting times for candidates and offer faster reattempt options, thus accelerating the completion of the CA qualification. ICAI emphasized that this change is in line with international examination standards and will provide aspiring chartered accountants with better global recognition.

IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Begins at JOAPS Portal - Steps and Schedule
IIT JAM 2025 Admission Application Begins at JOAPS Portal - Steps and Schedule

With over 10 lakh students and approximately 4 lakh members, ICAI’s decision is seen as a significant step forward in modernizing the examination system. It also demonstrates the institute’s commitment to providing accessible and equitable opportunities to candidates across the country.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official ICAI website for further updates and detailed exam schedules.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2025
09:25 AM
ICAI CA 2025 ICAI CA Exam CA Final Exam Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
Similar stories
Representative Image
SBI

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

GBSHSE

GBSHSE Declares Goa HSSC Class 12 Results 2025 at gbshse.in- Know Full Details Here

Representative Image
Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Application underway on onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in - How to. . .

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational image
Exams

No more PG exams at home centres: CU

Representative Image
Bihar Home Guard

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment: Application underway on onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in - How to. . .

Representative Image
SBI

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam result to be out soon - Mains exam on this date

GBSHSE

GBSHSE Declares Goa HSSC Class 12 Results 2025 at gbshse.in- Know Full Details Here

IIT Madras

IIT Madras launches ‘Zero e-mission’ to drive the Nation’s Electric Vehicles Gr. . .

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2025 OUT at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality