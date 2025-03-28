CA Final Exams Major Change - ICAI to Conduct Test Thrice a Year! Schedule and All Details

Summary In a landmark decision, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Final examinations will now be held three times a year. This decision follows the earlier introduction of a thrice-a-year exam cycle for Intermediate and Foundation courses.

In a landmark decision, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Final examinations will now be held three times a year instead of the existing biannual schedule. Starting in 2025, the exams will be conducted in January, May, and September, aligning with global best practices.

This decision follows the earlier introduction of a thrice-a-year exam cycle for Intermediate and Foundation courses. According to ICAI, the move is designed to offer greater flexibility and increased opportunities for students, thereby enhancing their career prospects.

Furthermore, the Assessment Test for the Post Qualification Course in Information Systems Audit (ISA) will also shift to a three-times-a-year schedule. It will now be conducted in February, June, and October, instead of the previous biannual format.

The introduction of an additional exam cycle is expected to reduce waiting times for candidates and offer faster reattempt options, thus accelerating the completion of the CA qualification. ICAI emphasized that this change is in line with international examination standards and will provide aspiring chartered accountants with better global recognition.

With over 10 lakh students and approximately 4 lakh members, ICAI’s decision is seen as a significant step forward in modernizing the examination system. It also demonstrates the institute’s commitment to providing accessible and equitable opportunities to candidates across the country.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official ICAI website for further updates and detailed exam schedules.