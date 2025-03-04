TS ECET 2025

TS ECET 2025 Registration Window Opens - Important Dates and Steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
11:38 AM

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially commenced the registration process for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025.
Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official website (ecet.tgche.ac.in) until April 19, 2025, without paying a late fee.

The deadline for those applying with a late fee is until May 2, 2025.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Exam Update
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Exam Update

Steps to Register

  • Visit the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • After successful payment, fill out the application form.
  • Upload all the required documents.
  • Review and submit the form.

Candidates who wish to edit their submitted applications can do so during the application correction window from April 28 to May 2, 2025.

CUET UG 2025 Registration Opens - Application Link and Key Dates
CUET UG 2025 Registration Opens - Application Link and Key Dates

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PH category will have to pay an amount of ₹500, whereas, all other applicants irrespective of their category will pay ₹900 as their application fees.

The hall tickets will be available for download from the official website on May 6, 2025.

TS ECET 2025 is scheduled for May 12 and will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE. This entrance examination is a state-level selection procedure for securing lateral admissions into second-year BE/Btech and BPharm courses in participating institutes.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
11:39 AM
