TS ECET 2025 Registration Window Opens - Important Dates and Steps

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially commenced the registration process for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2025. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official website (ecet.tgche.ac.in) until April 19, 2025, without paying a late fee.

The deadline for those applying with a late fee is until May 2, 2025.

Steps to Register

Visit the official website at ecet.tgche.ac.in.

Make the payment of the application fee.

After successful payment, fill out the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Review and submit the form.

Candidates who wish to edit their submitted applications can do so during the application correction window from April 28 to May 2, 2025.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and PH category will have to pay an amount of ₹500, whereas, all other applicants irrespective of their category will pay ₹900 as their application fees.

The hall tickets will be available for download from the official website on May 6, 2025.

TS ECET 2025 is scheduled for May 12 and will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE. This entrance examination is a state-level selection procedure for securing lateral admissions into second-year BE/Btech and BPharm courses in participating institutes.