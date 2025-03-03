TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Exam Update

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially opened the registration process for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially opened the registration process for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2025. Interested candidates can now submit their applications through the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is April 15, 2025, while those applying with a late fee can do so until May 25, 2025.

How to Register

Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. Make the payment of the application fee. After successful payment, fill out the application form. Upload all the required documents. Review and submit the form.

Candidates who wish to make modifications to their submitted applications can do so during the application correction window from May 20 to May 25, 2025. The admit cards will be available for download from May 30, 2025.

Application Fees

TS LAWCET 2025 - ₹900 (OC and BC candidates) and ₹600 (SC/ST and PH candidates).

TS PGLCET 2025 - ₹1,100 (OC and BC candidates) and ₹900 (SC/ST and PH candidates).

Candidates interested in applying for TS LAWCET or TS PGLCET 2025 should visit the official website and complete the registration process before the deadline.

The entrance examinations are scheduled to take place on June 6, 2025, and will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of TGCHE. TS LAWCET 2025 is designed for admissions into three-year and five-year LLB programmes, whereas TS PGLCET 2025 is meant for LLM courses.