CUET UG 2025 Registration Opens - Application Link and Key Dates

Our Correspondent
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate programmes across central and participating universities can now apply through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit applications is March 22, 2025, by 11.50 PM.

How to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the registration link under the candidate activity tab.
  3. Complete the registration and log in.
  4. Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  5. Pay the exam fee as per the category.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
Application Fee

The application fee varies based on the number of subjects and category:

  • General (UR) - ₹1,000 (up to 3 subjects) and ₹400 (each additional subject)
  • OBC-NCL/EWS - ₹900 (up to 3 subjects) and ₹375 (each additional subject)
  • SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender - ₹800 (up to 3 subjects) and ₹350 (each additional subject)
  • Centres Outside India - ₹4,500 (up to 3 subjects) and ₹1,800 (each additional subject)
Important Dates

  • Application Deadline: March 22, 2025 (11.50 PM)
  • Fee Payment Deadline: March 23, 2025 (11.50 PM)
  • Application Correction Window: March 24 to March 26, 2025 (11.50 PM)
  • Exam Dates: May 8 to June 1, 2025

The CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will be available in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The subject-wise exam schedule will be released later. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates.

Find the direct application link here.

