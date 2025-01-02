Round 1 Telangana NEET PG 2024 Seat Allotment Results Out: How to Check

NEET PG 2024

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has declared the Telangana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 counselling round 1 seat allotment results.
Aspirants can access and download the merit list from the official website at tspgmed.tsche.in.

Steps to Download Telangana NEET PG Counselling Results 2024

  1. Visit the official website tspgmed.tsche.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Web Counselling Seat Allotment Result’ link.
  3. Pay the university fee.
  4. Enter the candidate’s roll number, rank, mobile number, and registration number, then submit.
  5. View and download the seat allotment result.
  6. Print the result for future reference.
As per the official notice, candidates must pay the university fees online to download the provisional allotment order. Payments can be made via debit or credit card. Candidates must complete the payment process on the CC Avenue payment gateway. The notice emphasises that students should not click the back or refresh buttons or close the browser during payment. After a successful transaction, a “Transaction ID” will be generated and displayed on the screen.

In parallel, a legal development surrounding NEET PG 2024 continues to unfold. Nineteen students have petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding transparency in the results process, including the release of the answer key, raw marks, and normalisation details. Despite multiple appeals, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declined to release this information, citing confidentiality concerns as critical to its admission process. The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter on January 7, 2025.

