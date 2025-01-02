SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO Exam 2024 Date Out: Easy Steps to Download Admit Card

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
15:48 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced that the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), commonly referred to as SSC CPO 2024, will be held on March 8, 2025.
Steps to Download SSC CPO Paper 2 Admit Card

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the Admit Card section.

Select the link for Delhi Police and CAPF SI Paper 2 Admit Card.

Enter the candidate’s login credentials.

Submit the details and download the admit card.

SSC CPO 2024 Recruitment Details

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill 4,187 vacancies across various categories:

Delhi Police SI (Male): 125 vacancies

Delhi Police SI (Female): 61 vacancies

CAPF SI: 4,001 vacancies

The SSC CPO Paper 1 examination was conducted from June 27 to June 29, 2024, with results declared on September 2, 2024. Subsequently, the final answer key and candidate marks were released on October 23, 2024, along with question papers from the exam.

