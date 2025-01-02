UGC National Eligibility Test 2024: Date, Admit Card, Guidelines

Summary As per the schedule announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December Exam 2024 will commence tomorrow, January 3, 2025. The test will cover 85 subjects, and candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the schedule announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December Exam 2024 will commence tomorrow, January 3, 2025. The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across multiple days: January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, and 16, 2025. The test will cover 85 subjects, and candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2024 Admit Card Guidelines

Candidates must download their admit cards from the NTA website and appear at the examination centre as per the details provided on the card. It is mandatory to follow the allotted date, shift, and discipline specified.

If a candidate encounters any issues while downloading the admit card, they can contact the NTA help desk between 9.30AM and 5.30PM or email the agency for assistance.

Documents to Carry to the UGC NET December 2024 Exam Centre

On the day of the examination, candidates must bring the following:

A printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website.

One passport-size photograph (matching the one uploaded in the application form) for pasting on the attendance sheet.

A valid photo ID (original, valid, and non-expired), such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport. The name on the ID must match the one on the admit card.

PwD candidates must carry their PwD certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable.

UGC NET December 2024 Reporting Time and Examination Protocol

Candidates are required to report to the examination centre two hours before the start of the test to complete frisking and registration formalities. The registration desk will close 30 minutes before the examination begins.

Entry into the examination centre will be strictly as per the timings mentioned on the admit card. Additionally, candidates must verify that the question paper displayed on their computer matches their chosen subject. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the invigilator.

The UGC NET is a prestigious test conducted to award the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and qualify candidates for the appointment of Assistant Professors, qualify candidates for Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions, and facilitate direct admissions to PhD programmes.