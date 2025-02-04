TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 Exam Dates Announced - Check Schedule

Summary The Telangana Higher Education Council has officially announced the exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 for the 2025-26 academic session. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website, tgche.ac.in.

The Telangana Higher Education Council has officially announced the exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 for the 2025-26 academic session. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website, tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2025: Exam Schedule

The notification for TS EAMCET/EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) will be published on February 20, 2025. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TGCHE.

Application Window: February 25 to April 4, 2025

Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: April 29 and April 30, 2025

Engineering Exam Dates: May 2 to May 5, 2025

TS PGECET 2025: Exam Schedule

The notification for TS PGECET (Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test) 2025 will be released on March 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TGCHE.

Application Window: March 17 to March 19, 2025

Exam Dates: June 16 to June 19, 2025

TS ICET 2025: Exam Schedule

The notification for TS ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) 2025 will be released on March 6, 2025. The exam will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TGCHE.

Application Window: March 10 to May 3, 2025

Exam Dates: June 8 and June 9, 2025

Students are advised to stay updated with official announcements and prepare accordingly for their respective entrance exams.