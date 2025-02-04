Telangana State Council of Higher Education

TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 Exam Dates Announced - Check Schedule

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
12:50 PM

Summary
The Telangana Higher Education Council has officially announced the exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS PGECET, and ICET 2025 for the 2025-26 academic session. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website, tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2025: Exam Schedule

The notification for TS EAMCET/EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) will be published on February 20, 2025. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TGCHE.

  • Application Window: February 25 to April 4, 2025
  • Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: April 29 and April 30, 2025
  • Engineering Exam Dates: May 2 to May 5, 2025
TS PGECET 2025: Exam Schedule

The notification for TS PGECET (Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test) 2025 will be released on March 12, 2025. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TGCHE.

  • Application Window: March 17 to March 19, 2025
  • Exam Dates: June 16 to June 19, 2025

TS ICET 2025: Exam Schedule

The notification for TS ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test) 2025 will be released on March 6, 2025. The exam will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TGCHE.

  • Application Window: March 10 to May 3, 2025
  • Exam Dates: June 8 and June 9, 2025

Students are advised to stay updated with official announcements and prepare accordingly for their respective entrance exams.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
12:51 PM
Telangana State Council of Higher Education TS EAMCET 2025 TS PGECET 2025 TS ICET 2025
