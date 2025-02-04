IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in – Download Link and Updates

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the CRP PO/MT-XIV 2025 interview admit card. Candidates who qualified for the IBPS PO Mains exam 2025 can now download their IBPS PO interview call letter from the official website, ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the CRP PO/MT-XIV (Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees) 2025 interview admit card. Candidates who qualified for the IBPS PO Mains exam 2025 can now download their IBPS PO interview call letter from the official website, ibps.in. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registration or roll number and date of birth or password.

Steps to Download the Call Letter

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Interview Call Letter for CRP-PO/MTs-XIV’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in with your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: The call letter will be displayed on the homepage.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The IBPS PO interview stage is the final phase of the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment process. The interview is expected to take place between the third and fourth week of February 2025. During this stage, candidates will be assessed on their personality, communication skills, banking awareness, and decision-making ability. The admit card download window will remain open until February 18, 2025.

The IBPS PO Mains result 2025 was announced on January 31, 2025. The final selection of candidates for the IBPS PO recruitment drive 2025 will be based on their performance in both the IBPS PO Mains exam and the interview. The IBPS PO Mains exam was conducted on November 30, 2024, as part of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selecting Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) in participating banks.

The IBPS PO Prelims results were declared on November 21, 2024, followed by the release of the prelims scorecard on November 27, 2024. The IBPS PO 2024 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,455 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT).

Candidates are advised to download their admit card before the deadline and ensure they carry all the necessary documents for the interview.

Find the direct download link here.