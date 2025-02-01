JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key for Session 1 Update - Objection Submission Guide

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
12:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially concluded the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on January 30, 2025.
Once the provisional answer key is published, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections if they find any discrepancies.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially concluded the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) on January 30, 2025. With the exam now over, candidates can expect the provisional answer key to be released soon on the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

CUET PG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Key Dates and New Exam Pattern
CUET PG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Key Dates and New Exam Pattern
NEET UG 2025 - Major Exam Changes by NTA and Application Submission Update
NEET UG 2025 - Major Exam Changes by NTA and Application Submission Update

Answer Key Objection Submission Guide

Once the provisional answer key is published, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections if they find any discrepancies. The answer key challenge fee has been set at ₹200 per question. To submit an objection, candidates must provide supporting evidence for the disputed answer. The specific dates for the answer key challenge window will be announced along with the provisional key.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered,” the official information bulletin additionally informed.

After considering all objections, NTA will release the final answer key. The session 1 result will be declared based on this final key, and only candidates meeting the cutoff criteria will be eligible for further processes. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the answer key and result announcement.

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
12:49 PM
JEE Main 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) joint entrance examination (JEE)
Similar stories
TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Junior Engineer (JE)

RSSB Issues Admit Card for Junior Engineer Exams 2024 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. . .

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates In. . .

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Key Dates and New Exam Pattern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TET

MAHATET November 2024 Interim Result OUT at mahatet.in- Direct Link Here

Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates In. . .

Junior Engineer (JE)

RSSB Issues Admit Card for Junior Engineer Exams 2024 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. . .

St Xavier's College

Brew Strategy & Success - Xavier’s Consulting Club Gears Up for ‘Cases Over Coffe. . .

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Registration Closes Today - Key Dates and New Exam Pattern

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 - Major Exam Changes by NTA and Application Submission Update

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality