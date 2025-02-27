NEET PG 2024

Registration for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 Begins Following Lowered Cut-off; Key Steps

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
18:32 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu, has commenced fresh registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu, has commenced fresh registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2024. This follows the reduction of the NEET PG 2024 cut-off to 5 percentile.

How to Apply for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2024

1. Visit the official website tnmedicalselection.net

2. Navigate to the 'PG Course' section and click on 'Apply for Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma Course'.

3. Click on 'New Registration'.

4. Complete the registration process using personal and academic details.

5. Pay the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling fee and submit the application form.

Aspiring candidates can submit their applications for Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2024 from February 27, 2025, onwards via the official website, tnmedicalselection.net. The registration window will remain open until 5PM on March 3, 2025.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2024 Eligibility Criteria

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has initiated the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2024 counselling registration process based on the revised cutoff percentile announced by NMEMS on February 25, 2025. Candidates from General, EWS, UR, SC, ST, and OBC categories who have secured at least the 5th percentile in NEET PG 2024 are eligible to apply.

Applicants must upload the required documents as per the prospectus. However, those who had previously applied with a lower percentile do not need to reapply, as clarified by the selection committee.

Documents Required for Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2024

  • NEET PG 2024 scorecard
  • NEET PG 2024 admit card
  • MBBS degree certificate/ diploma certificate or provisional pass certificate
  • CRRI completion certificate
  • Permanent/ provisional medical registration certificate (issued by MCI or state medical council)
  • Community certificate (if applicable)
  • TNPSC / MRB selection and posting order (for service candidates)
  • Nativity certificate
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)

Seat Allotment Update

The counselling committee had earlier announced the seat allotment for the stray vacancy round of TN NEET PG counselling on February 20, 2025.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2025
18:35 PM
NEET PG 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
