MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Registration Closes Today; Last Chance to Apply – Application Steps

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
17:31 PM

File Image

Summary
The Maharashtra CET Cell will conclude the registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 today, February 27, with a late fee.
Eligible candidates can apply by paying a late fee of ?500 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra CET Cell will conclude the registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 today, February 27, with a late fee. Eligible candidates can apply by paying a late fee of ₹500 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

How to Register for MHT CET 2025

  1. Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
  2. Click on the registration link ‘MHT CET 2025’ registration portal.
  3. Create a new account using a valid email ID and phone number.
  4. Fill out the application form – Enter personal details, academic qualifications, and other required information.
  5. Upload necessary documents – Submit scanned copies of a passport-size photo, signature, and other required certificates.
  6. Pay the application fee based on the applicant’s category.
  7. Double-check all entered details before submitting the form.
  8. Download the confirmation page.
  9. Save and print the application confirmation for future reference.
SSC GD Answer Key 2025 to be Out: Release Date, Steps to Download
SSC GD Answer Key 2025 to be Out: Release Date, Steps to Download

Initially, the late fee registration deadline was February 22, but it was later extended. MHT CET 2025 is the gateway for admission into four-year undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, and pharmacy, as well as the six-year Pharm D programme for the 2025-26 academic session.

MHT CET 2025 Exam Schedule

The MHT CET 2025 will be conducted in two groups – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB), as per the CET Cell’s announcement.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Correction Window Opens: How to Edit Applications Before Feb 28
JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Correction Window Opens: How to Edit Applications Before Feb 28

PCM Group:

Exam Dates: April 19 to April 27, 2025 (excluding April 24)

  • Morning Shift: 9AM – noon
  • Afternoon Shift: 2PM – 5PM

PCB Group:

Exam Dates: April 9 to April 27, 2025 (excluding April 10 and 14)

  • Morning Shift: 9AM – noon
  • Afternoon Shift: 2PM – 5PM

Aspiring engineering students from the general category must pay INR 1,000 as the registration fee, while candidates from the backward classes (BC), economically weaker section (EWS), and persons with disabilities (PwD) categories are required to pay INR 800.

The final date to pay the registration fee is tomorrow, February 28.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2025
17:32 PM
MHT CET 2025 MHT CET
