KCET 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Date Extended - Counselling Schedule Revised by KEA

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially extended the KCET 2025 option entry deadline till July 18, 2025, offering a welcome relief to candidates awaiting admissions into various professional courses. The decision comes in light of a temporary server issue that disrupted the counselling process on the official portal.

Revised Counselling Schedule

Option Entry: Till July 18, 2025 (11.59 PM)

Mock Seat Allotment Result: July 21, 2025 (after 11 AM)

Option Editing after Mock Allotment: July 21 (2 PM) to July 24 (11.59 PM)

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 28, 2025 (after 11 AM)

As per the revised schedule, the KCET 2025 mock seat allotment result will now be declared on July 21 after 11 AM. Aspirants seeking admission to Engineering, Veterinary, Agricultural Science, BPT, and Allied Health Science courses can log in and enter their preferences on the KEA portal — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in — before the extended deadline.

KEA also advised students to prepare a list of preferred college codes and course codes in advance on paper, ensuring a faster and hassle-free option entry process for all candidates.

Meanwhile, the Kannada language test for newly registered Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on July 17 from 3.30 PM to 4.30 PM at the Bengaluru centre.

Additionally, candidates who have registered for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 after July 7 and paid their fees have been instructed to report to the KEA office for document verification from July 17 to July 19.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official KEA website for further announcements.