JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Correction Window Opens: How to Edit Applications Before Feb 28

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2025
15:44 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates who need to modify their application details can do so until February 28, 11.50PM, by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Edit JEE Main 2025 Application Form

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Log in using the candidate’s application number and date of birth.

3. Navigate to the correction section.

4. Follow the instructions and make necessary modifications.

5. Click on the Submit button.

6. Pay the correction fee if applicable.

7. Download and print a copy of the corrected application form for future reference.

Who Can Make Corrections?

Both fresh applicants and those who have already applied for either Session 1 or Session 2 are eligible to edit their application forms.

GATE 2025 Answer Key Out; Challenge Deadline March 1: How to Check Key
GATE 2025 Answer Key Out; Challenge Deadline March 1: How to Check Key
NTA Releases CUET PG 2025 Exam Dates: How to Check Schedule Here
NTA Releases CUET PG 2025 Exam Dates: How to Check Schedule Here

JEE Main Session 2 Exam Schedule 2025

The Session 2 exams will be conducted in two shifts:

Paper 1:

  • Morning Shift: 9AM – noon
  • Afternoon Shift: 3PM – 6PM

Paper 2:

  • Morning Shift: 9AM – 12.30PM
  • Afternoon Shift: 3PM – 6.30PM

According to the latest update from NTA, the decision to allow application edits was made in response to multiple requests from candidates. The JEE Main Session 2 exams are scheduled to be held between April 1 and April 8, 2025.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2025
15:45 PM
JEE Main 2025 JEE Main JEE 2025
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality