JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Correction Window Opens: How to Edit Applications Before Feb 28

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates who need to modify their application details can do so until February 28, 11.50PM, by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates who need to modify their application details can do so until February 28, 11.50PM, by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Edit JEE Main 2025 Application Form

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Log in using the candidate’s application number and date of birth.

3. Navigate to the correction section.

4. Follow the instructions and make necessary modifications.

5. Click on the Submit button.

6. Pay the correction fee if applicable.

7. Download and print a copy of the corrected application form for future reference.

Who Can Make Corrections?

Both fresh applicants and those who have already applied for either Session 1 or Session 2 are eligible to edit their application forms.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam Schedule 2025

The Session 2 exams will be conducted in two shifts:

Paper 1:

Morning Shift: 9AM – noon

Afternoon Shift: 3PM – 6PM

Paper 2:

Morning Shift: 9AM – 12.30PM

Afternoon Shift: 3PM – 6.30PM

According to the latest update from NTA, the decision to allow application edits was made in response to multiple requests from candidates. The JEE Main Session 2 exams are scheduled to be held between April 1 and April 8, 2025.