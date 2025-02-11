SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out on sbi.co.in - Download Link and Key Details

SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 admit card for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) recruitment exam. Candidates who have registered for the online exam can download their hall tickets from the official SBI websites.

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The admit card includes details such as exam date, time, and venue. Along with the hall ticket, SBI has also released the 'Acquainted Yourself' booklet and the Self-Declaration Form for candidates.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their SBI Clerk admit card:

  • Visit the SBI career page at sbi.co.in.
  • Look for "Call Letter for Preliminary examination" under "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)".
  • Provide your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth, then enter the captcha code.
  • Click on 'Login'.
  • Once the admit card appears, download and print it for future reference.
The hall ticket download link will remain active till March 1, 2025. Candidates facing issues while downloading the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 admit card can contact SBI on 022-22820427 (Available 11 AM – 5 pm, on bank working days) or visit cgrs.ibps.in for online query submission.

SBI has also released the Self-Declaration Form, which is mandatory for candidates opting for a scribe/reader. The form states that this facility is only available to candidates with disabilities affecting their writing speed.

Find the direct download link here.

