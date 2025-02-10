JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out Now - Download Link and Result Update

Posted on 10 Feb 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the JEE Main 2025 final answer key for Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam can now check their answer key by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, while Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) took place on January 30. With the publication of the provisional answer key on February 4, candidates had the opportunity to raise objections against it until February 6, 2025.

Steps to Check the Final Answer Key

  • Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Final Answer Key for JEE(Main)-2025 Session 1’ option on the homepage.
  • The answer key will be displayed in a pdf format.
  • Review the same and download it for future reference.

The release of the final answer key marks the last stage before the declaration of the final results which is scheduled for February 12, 2025. Any objections raised against the provisional answer key have been thoroughly reviewed, and corrections have been made in this final version.

The second session registration for the JEE Main 2025 is currently ongoing and will conclude on February 25, with the exams scheduled between April 1 and April 8, 2025.

Find the direct final answer key link here.

