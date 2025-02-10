AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 and Answer Key - Qualifying Criteria and Passing Percentage

Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Feb 2025
16:48 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to publish the final answer key and results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19.
Candidates who have appeared for the December 22 exam will be able to check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when declared.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to publish the final answer key and results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the December 22 exam will be able to check both the results and the final answer key on the official website when declared.

However, examinees must keep in mind that the final answer key will be released, only if the panel of experts checking the submitted objections finds any discrepancy in the already published provisional/initial answer key.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Schedule Revised: Key Dates and Changes

Steps to Download AIBE 19 Results 2024

Follow these steps to check your AIBE 19 results once they are announced:

  • Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the result link on the homepage (once activated).
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • View your AIBE 19 Result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.
JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out Now - Download Link and Result Update

Candidates must achieve the following minimum scores to pass the exam:

  • General and OBC categories: 45%
  • SC, ST, and disabled candidates: 40%

The AIBE 19 exam consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), conducted for three hours. The marking scheme awards one mark for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

The exam, conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI), is a national-level selection procedure that tests the knowledge of law graduates and awards them a "Certificate of Practice," allowing them to practice as an advocate in India.

Last updated on 10 Feb 2025
16:49 PM
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 All India Bar Examination Bar Council of India (BCI) AIBE XIX
