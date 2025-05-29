SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Out for Interview Round - Download Link & Schedule Updates

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) interview call letter 2025. The last date to download the SBI PO interview admit card 2025 is June 9, 2025.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) interview call letter 2025 for candidates who have successfully qualified in the mains examination. Aspirants can download their interview call letter through the official website — sbi.co.in.

The last date to download the SBI PO interview admit card 2025 is June 9, 2025. Candidates will need to log in using their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth to access their call letter.

SBI PO Interview Call Letter Download Steps

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in. Click on the ‘Careers’ section. Go to ‘JOIN SBI’ → ‘Current Openings’. Find ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers (CRPD/PO/2024-25/22)’. Click on the ‘Download Call Letter for Interview’ link. Enter your login credentials and submit. Download and save the call letter.

The admit card will contain crucial information, including the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, category, exam centre details, interview schedule, shift timings, and important instructions.

The SBI PO interview 2025 is the final and decisive stage of the recruitment process to fill 600 Probationary Officer posts. Candidates in the final year or semester of graduation must produce proof of passing their degree examination on or before April 30, 2025, if shortlisted for the interview.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the call letter and check the official site regularly for the interview schedule announcement.

Find the direct call letter download link.