MAH MBA CET 2025

MAH MBA CET 2025 Results Announced at cetcell.mahacet.org - Scorecard & Merit List Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2025
09:56 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially announced the MAH MBA CET 2025 results.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access their scorecards through the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially announced the MAH MBA CET 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access their scorecards through the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — using their registered email ID and password.

This year, a total of 1,57,281 candidates registered, out of which 1,29,131 appeared for the exam held on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025. Impressively, seven candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile in the highly competitive management entrance test.

OTR Module Scrapped - UPSC Unveils New Application Portal! How to Register?
OTR Module Scrapped - UPSC Unveils New Application Portal! How to Register?

Steps to Check MAH MBA CET Result 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the scorecard download link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • View and download your scorecard for future reference.

The MAH MBA CET 2025 scorecard features essential details, including the candidate’s roll number, application number, category, parents' names, photograph, QR code, digital signature, qualifying marks, and percentile.

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Revised Exam Dates Out Now - Download Link and Schedule
JEECUP 2025 Admit Card and Revised Exam Dates Out Now - Download Link and Schedule

Tie-breaking rules have also been clearly outlined: in case of a tie in scores, the candidate with a higher overall percentage will be ranked higher. If a tie persists, Class 10 board marks will be considered for merit placement.

Earlier, the State CET Cell had allowed candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key till April 30, 2025.

With the results declared, the MAH MBA CET 2025 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will begin shortly. The detailed counselling schedule and admission guidelines will be announced soon on the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the CAP 2025 schedule and admission procedures.

Last updated on 29 May 2025
09:56 AM
MAH MBA CET 2025 MAH CET 2025 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Result
Similar stories
UPSC

OTR Module Scrapped - UPSC Unveils New Application Portal! How to Register?

UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 Notification Expected Today- Read Details Here

HTET

HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and 3 Starts from July 1- Check Important Dates. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released - Registration Starts June 3 at josaa.nic.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Birla High Rabindra Jayanti celebration
Birla High School

Stories unfold on stage: A fresh chapter & creativity

UPSC

OTR Module Scrapped - UPSC Unveils New Application Portal! How to Register?

UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 Notification Expected Today- Read Details Here

HTET

HTET 2024 Registration for Level 1, 2 and 3 Starts from July 1- Check Important Dates. . .

Prof. Madhumita Chatterji, PhD Director, ABBS School of Management
ABBS School of Management

This institution is shaping future leaders through innovation and industry-driven lea. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule Released - Registration Starts June 3 at josaa.nic.in

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality