MAH MBA CET 2025 Results Announced at cetcell.mahacet.org - Scorecard & Merit List Details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has officially announced the MAH MBA CET 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access their scorecards through the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org — using their registered email ID and password.

This year, a total of 1,57,281 candidates registered, out of which 1,29,131 appeared for the exam held on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025. Impressively, seven candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile in the highly competitive management entrance test.

Steps to Check MAH MBA CET Result 2025

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the scorecard download link.

Enter your login credentials.

View and download your scorecard for future reference.

The MAH MBA CET 2025 scorecard features essential details, including the candidate’s roll number, application number, category, parents' names, photograph, QR code, digital signature, qualifying marks, and percentile.

Tie-breaking rules have also been clearly outlined: in case of a tie in scores, the candidate with a higher overall percentage will be ranked higher. If a tie persists, Class 10 board marks will be considered for merit placement.

Earlier, the State CET Cell had allowed candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer key till April 30, 2025.

With the results declared, the MAH MBA CET 2025 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will begin shortly. The detailed counselling schedule and admission guidelines will be announced soon on the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the CAP 2025 schedule and admission procedures.