When Will CLAT PG 2025 Counselling Begin? Delhi HC Defers Hearing to July; Schedule on Hold

The Delhi High Court has further postponed the hearing on petitions challenging the Common Law Admission Test Postgraduate (CLAT PG) 2025, adding to the uncertainty around the delayed counselling process for LLM admissions. The court, on May 27, heard multiple pleas alleging errors in the CLAT PG answer key and an excessively high fee for raising objections.

Petitioners argued that the ₹1,000 fee per objection was unreasonable. They also pointed out that the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) allowed just one day to raise objections to the provisional answer key, making it difficult for candidates to respond effectively.

While defending its policy, the Consortium stated that higher fees are meant to deter frivolous challenges and confirmed that it refunds fees for valid objections. It also informed the court that four disputed questions, including question number 52, would be withdrawn due to typographical errors.

The case was initially before the Supreme Court, which later transferred it to the Delhi High Court. A division bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard the matter and has now scheduled the next hearing for July 2025.

Meanwhile, CLAT PG 2025 counselling, initially set to commence in December 2024, remains stalled due to the ongoing legal proceedings. Candidates awaiting admissions for LLM seats across 24 NLUs and other participating law colleges will have to wait for further directions from the court.

For updates, candidates should regularly visit the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.