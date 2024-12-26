NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out: Check Results and Security Fee Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2024
17:42 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially announced the seat allotment results for the second round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling.
Candidates who participated in the choice-filling round can now access their Bihar NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

How to Download Bihar NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results

  1. Visit the official BCECEB website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Bihar NEET PG 2024 Counselling’ link on the homepage.
  3. Log in using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.
  4. Submit your details and download the confirmation page.
Bihar NEET PG 2024 Counselling Security Fees

  • Government Institutions:
  • INR 25,000 for UR, EWS categories.
  • INR 12,500 for SC, ST, EBC, BC categories.
  • Private Institutions:
  • INR 2,00,000 for all categories.

The seat allotment has been conducted based on candidates' ranks, categories, preferences during choice locking, and seat availability across various institutions.

Candidates who have secured a seat must complete the document verification process and report to their respective institutions to confirm their admission.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2024
17:43 PM
