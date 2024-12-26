Bihar NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out: Check Results and Security Fee Details

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially announced the seat allotment results for the second round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling. Candidates who participated in the choice-filling round can now access their Bihar NEET PG round 2 seat allotment results on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
How to Download Bihar NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results
- Visit the official BCECEB website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘Bihar NEET PG 2024 Counselling’ link on the homepage.
- Log in using the candidate’s registration number and date of birth.
- Submit your details and download the confirmation page.
Bihar NEET PG 2024 Counselling Security Fees
- Government Institutions:
- INR 25,000 for UR, EWS categories.
- INR 12,500 for SC, ST, EBC, BC categories.
- Private Institutions:
- INR 2,00,000 for all categories.
The seat allotment has been conducted based on candidates' ranks, categories, preferences during choice locking, and seat availability across various institutions.
Candidates who have secured a seat must complete the document verification process and report to their respective institutions to confirm their admission.