Delhi HC Declines Consortium's Plea, CLAT 2025 Results Revision Stays

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2024
16:43 PM

The Delhi High Court, on December 24, 2024, upheld a single judge's order directing the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the results of CLAT 2025 due to errors in the final answer key, as reported by PTI.
The Delhi High Court, on December 24, 2024, upheld a single judge's order directing the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise the results of CLAT 2025 due to errors in the final answer key, as reported by PTI.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, while hearing an appeal by the consortium against the single judge's decision, ruled that no case for an interim stay was made out.

The bench agreed with the single judge’s assessment of two disputed questions and clarified that the consortium could proceed with the result revision as directed. "Single judge examined two questions carefully... Prima facie we concur with the said view," the court said, "you can proceed with the result. There is no interim order". The matter has been scheduled for a further hearing on January 7, 2025.

The issue arose from a petition filed by 17-year-old Aditya Singh, a CLAT 2025 UG aspirant, who challenged the accuracy of the final answer key published by the consortium on December 7. Singh claimed errors in the answer key led to a loss of marks, jeopardising his chances of securing admission to top law institutes.

The single judge, in their December 20 verdict, found "demonstrably clear" errors in two of the questions. "Shutting a blind eye to them” would amount to injustice, the court stated, mandating a revision of the results.

The final outcome will likely set a significant precedent for future competitive exams in India.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2024
16:46 PM
