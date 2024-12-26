Edit CMAT 2025 Application Form: NTA Opens Correction Window for Candidates; Steps to Edit

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 today, December 26. Registered candidates can make necessary changes to their applications by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 today, December 26. Registered candidates can make necessary changes to their applications by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Steps to Edit CMAT Application Form 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Log in using the candidate’s credentials. Open the CMAT 2025 application form, and edit the required details. Save the changes and submit the form. Download a copy for your records.

CMAT 2025 Application Editable Fields

Name of the candidate

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Address

Email ID

Mobile number

Date of birth

Gender

Disability status

Choices of test cities

Once the revised details are submitted, the application form will be finalised and cannot be changed further.

CMAT Exam Pattern 2025

The CMAT 2025 will be conducted online and will consist of five sections: logical reasoning, language comprehension, quantitative techniques and data interpretation, general awareness and innovation and entrepreneurship

The test will have a total of 100 questions, carrying a maximum of 400 marks. Each correct answer will earn 4 marks, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. The duration of the exam is three hours.

According to the official schedule, the application correction facility will close on December 27. The NTA will release the CMAT 2025 city intimation slip on January 17, followed by the admit cards on January 20.