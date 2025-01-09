AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination 2024: Steps to Apply for Group B & C Recruitment

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the registration process for the Common Recruitment Examination (AIIMS CRE) 2024. Candidates aspiring for Group B and C positions at participating AIIMS institutions and Central Government Hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare can submit their applications online via the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the registration process for the Common Recruitment Examination (AIIMS CRE) 2024. Candidates aspiring for Group B and C positions at participating AIIMS institutions and Central Government Hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare can submit their applications online via the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Steps to Apply for AIIMS CRE 2024

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Locate and click on the AIIMS CRE 2024 link on the homepage. Register by providing the necessary details. Log in using your credentials and complete the application form. Pay the application fee online using Debit/Credit Card or Netbanking. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

AIIMS CRE 2024 Exam Pattern

The exam will last 90 minutes, comprising 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) worth 400 marks.

Key details include:

Question Distribution:

25 MCQs on General Knowledge, aptitude, and computer literacy.

75 MCQs focusing on the candidate's specific domain.

Marking Scheme:

Each correct answer awards 4 marks.

Incorrect responses result in a deduction of 1/4 mark per question.

For positions requiring qualifications such as 10th/ Matriculation/ 10+2, the examination will be bilingual (English and Hindi).

AIIMS CRE 2024 Application Fees

General/ OBC Category: INR 3000

SC/ ST/ EWS Category: INR 2400

The registration window opened on January 7, 2025, and will remain active until January 31, 2025. The written examination is scheduled to take place from February 26 to February 28, 2025.