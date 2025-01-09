AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination 2024: Steps to Apply for Group B & C Recruitment

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
17:35 PM

File Image

Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the registration process for the Common Recruitment Examination (AIIMS CRE) 2024.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the registration process for the Common Recruitment Examination (AIIMS CRE) 2024. Candidates aspiring for Group B and C positions at participating AIIMS institutions and Central Government Hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare can submit their applications online via the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Steps to Apply for AIIMS CRE 2024

  1. Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  2. Locate and click on the AIIMS CRE 2024 link on the homepage.
  3. Register by providing the necessary details.
  4. Log in using your credentials and complete the application form.
  5. Pay the application fee online using Debit/Credit Card or Netbanking.
  6. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.
Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Registration Now Open for Fresh Applicants
Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Registration Now Open for Fresh Applicants

AIIMS CRE 2024 Exam Pattern

The exam will last 90 minutes, comprising 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) worth 400 marks.

Key details include:

  • Question Distribution:
  • 25 MCQs on General Knowledge, aptitude, and computer literacy.
  • 75 MCQs focusing on the candidate's specific domain.
  • Marking Scheme:
  • Each correct answer awards 4 marks.
  • Incorrect responses result in a deduction of 1/4 mark per question.

For positions requiring qualifications such as 10th/ Matriculation/ 10+2, the examination will be bilingual (English and Hindi).

APPSC Results 2024 Declared: Easy Steps to Check the Results
APPSC Results 2024 Declared: Easy Steps to Check the Results

AIIMS CRE 2024 Application Fees

  • General/ OBC Category: INR 3000
  • SC/ ST/ EWS Category: INR 2400

The registration window opened on January 7, 2025, and will remain active until January 31, 2025. The written examination is scheduled to take place from February 26 to February 28, 2025.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2025
17:36 PM
AIIMS Delhi AIIMS
