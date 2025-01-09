APPSC

APPSC Results 2024 Declared: Easy Steps to Check the Results

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the results for the departmental tests and computer proficiency tests conducted in December 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their scorecards on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

How to Check APPSC Departmental Test Results 2024

  1. Visit the official APPSC website psc.ap.gov.in.
  2. Look for the notification titled ;Results for APPSC Departmental Tests November 2024 Session’ on the homepage.
  3. Click the relevant link to view the result.
  4. Download the PDF file and locate your hall ticket number.
  5. Save the result for future reference.
Candidates who did not qualify can request a memorandum of marks by paying a fee of INR 200 through IPO or Bank Draft payable to the Additional Secretary, APPSC, Vijayawada. The request must be submitted within one month from the result publication date, along with a photocopy of the hall ticket.

Additionally, candidates seeking recounting of marks for Conventional Type (written) Tests can do so within 15 days of result declaration by paying INR 300 per paper via IPO or Bank Draft. This request must also include a copy of the hall ticket.

The examinations were held between December 18 and 23, 2024, at 21 district centers across Andhra Pradesh.

