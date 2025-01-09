Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Registration Now Open for Fresh Applicants

Summary In a significant update for medical aspirants, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has reopened the registration process for the third round of Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024. This decision comes after a reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET PG counselling, providing more candidates an opportunity to secure postgraduate medical seats in Bihar.

In a significant update for medical aspirants, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has reopened the registration process for the third round of Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024. This decision comes after a reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET PG counselling, providing more candidates an opportunity to secure postgraduate medical seats in Bihar.

Candidates from General and EWS categories must now secure 15 percentile or above, while those from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories require at least 10 percentile to qualify for the counselling process.

Eligible candidates who have achieved the required percentile in the NEET PG 2024 examination can register on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in until January 12, 10PM. Applicants must also submit their choices for postgraduate medical programmes within this timeframe.

Steps to Apply for Bihar NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024

Visit the official BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Click on the link for ‘Online Application Portal of PGMAC-2024’. Complete the registration process and verify your email and mobile number. Log in to your account and fill out the application form. Upload the necessary documents and review the details. Pay the counselling fee and submit the application.

Applicants are reminded that there is no upper age limit for participating in PG Medical Counselling 2024.

Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Registration Fee

All categories: INR 2,200

Documents Required for Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Registration

Personal email ID and mobile number

Scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature (in Hindi and English)

Aadhaar card

This reopening of registration provides aspirants a crucial opportunity to secure admission to MD, MS, PGD, or DNB programmes in Bihar's government and private medical colleges